Lawyer Ampaw had stated in an interview with Onua FM last week that he met Castro’s mum, Lydia Tagoe, in a poor state when he visited her.

He stated that she looked miserable, so he had to give her some money because she was depending on her son and things are not like before since he got missing.

Responding to this, madam Lydia Tagoe said she does not know Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

“I have never seen him before let alone he brings me money,” she said.

She further disclosed that she is not hungry as professed by the lawyer and she lives in their family house and she is comfortable.

Castro performing on stage

Again, Madam Lydia said she is not happy about how people keep alleging that she has taken money from Asamoah Gyan.

“It is never true Asamoah Gyan has given me any money. I saw Asamoah Gyan the initial stage of the incident, and afterwards I have never seen him or any of his friends here in my house and I want to state on your show today, I don’t need anything from Asamoah Gyan not even money for water.”