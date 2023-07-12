Chris and Damilola got married privately in Ghana in 2015 after having a son together in 2014. The ex-lovers met on the set of the soap opera, ‘Tinsel’ and started dating. Unfortunately, the popular couple separated in September 2017.
I don't regret divorcing Chris Attoh; Dami Lola opens up on her broken marriage
Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has opened up about her divorce from Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh.
Revealing what caused their split during an interview with popular Nigerian media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the Nigerian actress detailed that her marriage to the actor crashed because “love is not enough.”
She explained that “Love is not enough. When you meet somebody and you want to spend your life with them, love is just one of the qualities that you need. But it is not everything.”
During the conversation, Damilola also reiterated that she has never regretted divorcing her ex-husband. She added that the only regard she has for Chris Attoh is that he is the father of her son.
