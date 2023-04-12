I fed him, promoted him for 30 years; KOD hits back at Ambolley

In his interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ambolley said: “Today, if anyone wants to have an idea of what Ghana represents in terms of music, I bet the person will not count any Highlife artiste since all the perceived big acts currently are not doing Highlife.”

“We have buried our own and pursuing Dancehall music and the likes and interestingly, the VGMA has been promoting the agenda by rewarding such artistes with the topmost prizes.”

KOD in his initial response on Facebook described the comment as “nonsense”. In KOD’s view, the Ghana Music Awards should rather be hailed for promoting Ghanaian music instead of a backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Which awards scheme has projected our music industry like VGMA since independence? How many have projected our musicians beyond GH. How many have consistently done more than 10 years?” KOD said

“Some of our musicians have failed to evolve and quick to blame others for their personal mishaps. When was the last time he released an album?”

Ambolley who did not take lightly the words of the On-Air-Personality in an interview with Andy Dosty called him “young” and “shallow-minded.”

“I see Okyere Darko as a child. He is shallow-minded, the reason why he said those things,” Ambolley said.

“I am going on a European tour in May next year. My music, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s music, and in June, I will be back on tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a rebuttal, KOD wrote on Facebook: “Ambolley wants violence (vawulence) in comparing records. Maybe I won't mind him”.

Reacting to comments by a fan who insisted he showed the 76-year-old some respect by merit of his age and status, KOD revealed that he had the right to reprimand an “ungrateful grandfather”

“I’d still straighten up an ungrateful grandfather. I fed him before and promoted him for 30 years. If anything, he owes me money too,” KOD disclosed.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley accusations about how organisers of the Vodafone Music Awards scheme are causing a decline of the highlife genre has been a topic o debate for a while now.