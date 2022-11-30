I get drunk to forget about Ghana’s economy – Keche Joshua

He made this revelation in an exclusive interview with ZionFelix.

The singer lamented Ghana’s high inflation and high expense of living. He said that because influencers and public figures have the platform, it is time for them to speak.

He further hinted at how crazy the youth have been affected by hardship in the country.

His group member, Keche Andrew, sided with him. He stated that it is time for influencers and public figures to talk since they have the platform.

The economy of Ghana has recently been the subject of many Ghanaians’ complaints.

Keche is a Ghanaian musical hip-life duo formed in 2004 consisting of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe. The duo rose to fame with their debut album Pressure (2008). Keche has multiple nominations under their belt and their song Sokode topped several music charts across the African continent.