The “Uber Driver” singer discussed her net worth and some properties she has acquired from her music career and according to her, she has earned iPhone, iPad and camera as properties she has acquired through music.

Some Ghanaian social media users including actor Prince David Osei quickly trolled her for not answering the question to their satisfaction.

In her defends, she provided her ‘tough’ upbringing as grounds on which she sees purchasing of mobile phones and other electronics as an achievement.

“You know, most people don’t know about my upbringing – they don’t know how I started. And as a 23-year-old girl who is able to afford the stuff that I can afford now is a huge achievement,” she told Joy News.

The RuffTown Records label signee explained the tough times her family went through after losing her father at the age of two and a half.

“I lost my dad at the age of two and a half, and my family seized all the properties he left behind so my mum had to start all over again. I didn’t have a great childhood. My mum had to relocate to Germany and hustled her way through before picking me and my sister from Ghana.

“I played the role of my mum’s partner and worked hand in hand. My mum got me at the age of 17. She was young so I was like a sister to her and played a role in decision making in my nuclear family. When I worked, I had to put money on the table to help my mum. It’s not that easy without a father.”

She further stated that living abroad isn’t as easy as many perceive, adding that she used to buy mobile phones on credit while working as a nurse.

“People think that living in Germany will automatically give you money but that’s not true. Everybody living in abroad can testify. When you live abroad, you have your hustle. I had my hustle.

When I was working as a nurse, if I want to buy a new phone, I have to buy on credit because I wouldn’t have enough to buy. I wouldn’t say buying a phone of my choice is an achievement but the fact that I don’t have to buy on credit. It had always been my dream.”

Watch the full interview below.