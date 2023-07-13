In June 2022, Abdul Bello, better known as JJC Skillz, who was the husband of the popular Nigerian actress, shockingly announced that they have decided to separate. Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz got married in 2016.
I just wanted to get married; Funke Akindele talks about her failed marriages
Funke Akindele for a rare time is speaking about her two failed marriages. The Nollywood actress went through her second divorce last year.
The actress first married got to married to Oloyede, a Lagos-based businessman, in 2012 and the marriage lasted for only 413 days as issues of abuse surrounded the union.
Speaking about her failed marriages in an interview with Chude, she said: “the only reason why I will share this with you is to encourage young ladies out there that are in a hurry to get married, that are pressured to get married. Calm down, take your time, If you rush in, you will rush out".
She continued that “I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. When I went into the (first) marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die!
“You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it break me.” The mother of twin boys seized the moment to advise ladies to ignore societal and family pressure and only get married if they want to spend forever with their partners.
