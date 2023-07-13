I just wanted to get married; Funke Akindele talks about her failed marriages

The actress first married got to married to Oloyede, a Lagos-based businessman, in 2012 and the marriage lasted for only 413 days as issues of abuse surrounded the union.

Speaking about her failed marriages in an interview with Chude, she said: “the only reason why I will share this with you is to encourage young ladies out there that are in a hurry to get married, that are pressured to get married. Calm down, take your time, If you rush in, you will rush out".

She continued that “I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. When I went into the (first) marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die!