I lost relatives because of MenzGold - Stonebwoy

He pointed out that those relatives could not stand the shock after MenzGold was shut down and with their monies

His comments come a few weeks after some people demanded that all his awards won in Ghana be stripped from him for endorsing questionable schemes.

Their call came after Stonebwoy used his social media handles to promote an NFT called SIDICOIN.

However, Stonebwoy indicated that those calls are not right as he knows people who made money from MenzGold and people who also lost money.

“It hurts me so well that people blame the loss and death of their friends and relatives on me. A group even advocated that I should be stripped off. I laughed when I saw it, not because I was happy, but I wondered what they were all about.

“The understanding has to be clear. I sympathise with people who have lost money through that particular [MenzGold] scheme, but I don’t have a part to play. I know people who have lost money, I know people who have gained money and I have even lost relatives. So where do I stand to be like any feeling for what has happened?” he asked.