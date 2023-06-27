I might be back in Ghana by July – 'Hopeful' Hajia4Reall predicts (WATCH)

She discussed this with her publicist, GH Hyper, who suggested she could be the guest of honor at the launch of his lounge.

Hajia4Reall had recently been granted $500,000 bail after being extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States for her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.

In the conversation, GH Hyper expressed his disappointment that Hajia4Reall couldn't attend the VGMA red carpet event. Hajia4Reall, however, maintained a positive outlook, emphasizing that everything happens for a reason and that as long as there is life, there is hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

The topic then shifted to their plans to meet. GH Hyper mentioned that he might be visiting America in July, to which Hajia4Reall responded that she might be in Ghana by that time. She expressed her belief that with God, everything is possible and that nothing is impossible.

GH Hyper suggested that Hajia4Reall should be in Ghana for the opening of his lounge, as he had previously informed her that she would be the one opening it.