The split came after Mr Eventaurry’s first international gig outside Ghana after he travelled to Nigeria, where he made a special guest appearance on a comedy show, Oxymoron, hosted by Kenny Blaq.

Theo Wade was initially handling Mr Evetuarry’s fame online and according to him, the Taxi driver turned star did not appreciate his efforts, therefore, he decided to part ways with him after they came back to Ghana.

“I am not comfortable with some of the things he’s been doing. He doesn’t see my value as a Manager … When we went to Nigeria, there was a lot of misunderstanding and when we came to Ghana he started acting up so I had to part ways with him” Theo Wade stated in an interview.

Mr Eventuary has finally reacted to the split too and he says that Theo wasn’t his manger because they never signed any management contract. However, he kept asserting so though he constantly reminded him that he is only his social media manager.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, he also disclosed that he Theo hasn’t been financially accountable as expected therefore, he sacked him. “ Everyday the money will be vanishing from me,” said.

