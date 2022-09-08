'I want to be a voice to the hopeless' – Michy reveals her reason for pursuing law

Disclosing that she would be done with her course in two years, the singer mentioned several reasons for her decision, including wanting to leave a legacy and helping the hopeless.

‘’ I'm adding to my tags, my many careers. Of everything I do, I feel this will be the crown. I have the opportunity to defend the voiceless she said’’ she said.

Michy further explained that going to law school represents two things for her. First, it will be her last job when she becomes elderly and does not have the energy to sing, act, cook, and host television shows also, she deems it an opportunity to serve her community by defending the voiceless. Aside from her philanthropic acts, it is one of the channels she wants to use to help the less privileged.

The actress also recounted a series of challenges while studying Law, according to her memorizing names and cases is very tough and she is glad there are no maths calculations involved in her course.

Michy has been in the trends after her show-stopping performance at Stonebwoy's ‘Ashaiman To The World Concert’.

She has been all over the news, from having her ex-partner Shatta Wale lauding her performance and asking for a second collaboration.

The singer is finally fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a lawyer after so many years of dropping out of school.

Michy met her ex-fiancee popular Ghanaian dancehall music artiste Charles Nii Armah, Shatta Wale when she was 17.

The two later went their separate ways after 8 years.

She is also an entrepreneur, owns a pub at East Legon, and also runs a food business in Accra and Kumasi. Additionally, she has featured in a number of songs and music videos with Shatta Wale, released her single ‘spend di money’, and was featured in a number of TV series.