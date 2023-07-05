I wanted Lasmid to stay with Highly Spiritual but he was influenced to leave – Kaywa

According to him, the label invested 40,000 Ghanaian cedis to produce two songs, two music videos, and promote them. After the one-year period, Lasmid's time with the label ended. Both parties wanted to continue working together, but due to concerns from others in the industry, their plans took several years to materialize.

“He wanted to stay and I also wanted him to stay but the young chaps in the industry felt my focus was on him even though he was no more part of the label. So I personally called him with some people. Let’s agree. Let’s push you to where at least we have a hit song then the conversation will be different so when we are signing you to the label proper then nobody will have a problem,” he narrated.

However, their plans took several years to materialize, and it was only after Lasmid’s fourth song, “Friday Night,” became a hit that they began making significant progress.

Lasmid after his second hit, “Running,” decided to finally part ways with Kaywa.