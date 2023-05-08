I wanted to idolise him - Black Sherif on why he didn’t join Sarkodie on stage to perform

Despite having collaborated on the hit song ‘Country Side,’ Black Sherif did not join Sarkodie on stage to perform.

“I am a big fan of Sarkodie. I wanted to sit and experience him perform,” Black Sherif said

The decision not to perform with Sarkodie shocked fans as the two artists have a great working relationship and have collaborated on what is considered one of the biggest songs of this era.

According to him, his respect and admiration for the rapper led him to make this choice. Black Sherif also revealed that production rules prevented him from performing twice after his own set earlier in the evening

“After my set, I was not supposed to come back on stage to join him,” he revealed

Despite not performing with Sarkodie, the song also snagged the Best Collaboration of the Year at the same event.