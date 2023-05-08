ADVERTISEMENT
I wanted to idolise him - Black Sherif on why he didn’t join Sarkodie on stage to perform

Dorcas Agambila

2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has revealed why he choose to watch Sarkodie perform ‘Country Side’ at VGMA instead of joining him on stage during the just-ended award ceremony.

Black Sherif and Sarkodie
In an interview on TV3’s New Day Show on Monday, May 8, 2023, Black Sherif explained that he chose not to perform with Sarkodie because he wanted to experience the legendary rapper’s performance as a fan.

Despite having collaborated on the hit song ‘Country Side,’ Black Sherif did not join Sarkodie on stage to perform.

“I am a big fan of Sarkodie. I wanted to sit and experience him perform,” Black Sherif said

The decision not to perform with Sarkodie shocked fans as the two artists have a great working relationship and have collaborated on what is considered one of the biggest songs of this era.

According to him, his respect and admiration for the rapper led him to make this choice. Black Sherif also revealed that production rules prevented him from performing twice after his own set earlier in the evening

“After my set, I was not supposed to come back on stage to join him,” he revealed

Despite not performing with Sarkodie, the song also snagged the Best Collaboration of the Year at the same event.

Black Sherif’s own performance at the VGMA received high praise, with audiences singing and dancing along to every song. The young artist's popularity has continued to soar in recent years, with his music resonating with audiences both in Ghana and beyond.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
