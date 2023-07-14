I was one of the reasons Grammy added Ghanaian drill to the new category - Yaw Tog

During an interview with Cookie T on TV3 New Day, the 'Sore' hitmaker confidently stated that his body of work may have influenced the addition of Ghanaian Drill to the Grammy Awards.

He acknowledged the contributions of other artists, such as the Asakaa boys, Kofi Jana, and Kweku Flick, in solidifying the genre's presence. Yaw Tog expressed his excitement upon learning about the new category through his road manager's Instagram story while relaxing at home.

The inclusion of Ghanaian Drill music in the Grammy Awards signifies a significant milestone in recognizing the talent and innovation emerging from Africa and the global African diaspora. Combining traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary hip-hop and trap influences, the genre has captivated audiences worldwide and amassed a dedicated fan base.

