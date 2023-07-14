The newly announced categories, unveiled in June 2023, encompass a wide range of genres, including Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro-Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz.
I was one of the reasons Grammy added Ghanaian drill to the new category - Yaw Tog
Ghanaian Drill rapper, Yaw Tog, believes that his influence played a role in the inclusion of the Ghanaian Drill genre in the Recording Academy's Grammy Awards.
During an interview with Cookie T on TV3 New Day, the 'Sore' hitmaker confidently stated that his body of work may have influenced the addition of Ghanaian Drill to the Grammy Awards.
He acknowledged the contributions of other artists, such as the Asakaa boys, Kofi Jana, and Kweku Flick, in solidifying the genre's presence. Yaw Tog expressed his excitement upon learning about the new category through his road manager's Instagram story while relaxing at home.
The inclusion of Ghanaian Drill music in the Grammy Awards signifies a significant milestone in recognizing the talent and innovation emerging from Africa and the global African diaspora. Combining traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary hip-hop and trap influences, the genre has captivated audiences worldwide and amassed a dedicated fan base.
Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, expressed enthusiasm for these changes, stating that they aim to honor and celebrate creators and recordings in these categories while exposing a broader range of music to fans worldwide. This move presents an opportunity for the world to discover and appreciate Africa's rich musical heritage, as noted by music pundits.
