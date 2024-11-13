I was raped by my nanny at 10 years old - Charly Boy reveals

Nigerian singer and activist Charly Boy has opened up about sexual experience and touched on the period he was taken advantage of by his childhood nanny.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Duke Rants podcast, the controversial figure revealed that he was only 10 years of age when the sexual abuse repeatedly occurred.

He said, "I was about 17 years old when I had my first child; even at 12 I was sexually active. If we want to take it back a little bit, when I was 10, I didn't know what it was all about; I was raped by my nanny and the day my mother found out, she was angry."

He went on to note that at his tender age, he didn't feel abused or emasculated; instead, he liked what was going on because he didn't understand it.

"I didn't feel raped at that age; I actually enjoyed it because I didn't know what was going on...but it felt good. My mother drove her away and that was where it ended," said the singer

Charly Boy revealed that the abuse left lasting effects on him, making him hypersexual at the age of 12 and before he knew it, he had contracted gonorrhoea.