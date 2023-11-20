I wasn't slaying because my pastors lied that wigs and makeup are demonic - Diana Asamoah

According to Diana Asamoah, the late prophet Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as 'Apraku My Daughter,' and other preachers were those who influenced her against wigs, and makeup.

During a recent interview on Joy Prime's Prime Morning show, the Ghanaian singer disclosed that embracing their teachings during her formative Christian years made her not like anything related to enhancing her natural beauty.

“When I gave my life to Christ, there were a lot of false doctrines. Apraku My Daughter was a famous pastor by then.

So, my church invited him, and when he came, he said that a dwarf took him to a forest where it was revealed to him that ladies’ hair cream is made of blood, the powder is from the ashes of human bones, including make-up products and others, and he made us understand that anyone involved in such things wouldn’t make it to heaven,” she said.

During the conversation with Roselyn Feli, the host of the show, she said as a new convert, she was gripped with fear since she was not well-versed and knowledgeable about the word of God.