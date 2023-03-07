I will never accept this; Observers are worried as Medikal and Sister Derby reunite (VIDEO)

Amidst the split, Sister Deborah released a single she titled 'Kakalika Love' which escalated things between their fans.

She also dropped another song titled 'Sweet Ex' to make lemonade from her lemons. Things became tense between the ex-lovers but it seems they have gotten over it, hence, they have reunited.

According to Medikal, the reunion is a music collaboration between Sister Derby and himself. He took to social media to share a snippet from their music video shoot, which has sparked mixed reactions on social media as observers are worried.

According to some fans, the reunion of the ex-lovers is a disrespect to Fella Makafui. "Whether this will bring us a fortune, I will never accept this as a wife," an Instagrammer wrote.

However, others believe that this move is a sign that MDK and Derby are matured as a fan wrote "this is what we call maturity, for those who always says you can’t take nonsense nu, relationship is not for you not to talk of marriage. Relationship and marriage is full of nonsense and forgiveness.

If you can’t take any of these two then you’re an animal. I don’t see the reason in hating someone I once said I love you to, someone I had oral sex with, I mean proper tafribomski! You can only hate a violent ex. Aside that, let’s see the positive side of our ex’s!!!"

See the screenshots below for more reactions and share your thoughts with us via our comment session.

