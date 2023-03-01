'I will never hang out with Shatta Wale and post it' - Efia Odo vows, says it's embarrassing [WATCH]

She added that she would not be going out with any of her friends and posting them on social media because a similar situation might happen. She referenced social media posts about an alleged affair with Shatta Wale, which she said was false.

"I will never hang out with Shatta Wale and post it. Just look at the embarrassment. All the things that I’ve done with Shatta Wale publicly have come back to hunt me. I will be more careful I hang out with and the people I post because it will come back and bite me in the butt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale’s close relationship stirred rumors of them being involved in a secret love affair.

There have been a lot of instances where these two have been spotted together in a compromising situation but Efia Odo always insists that they are nothing more than just friends.

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale had a great relationship until their fallout sometime in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was after claims that Shatta Wale had stolen Efia Odo’s business partner.