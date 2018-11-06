Idris Elba is the sexiest man alive for 2018

news

Beast of No Nation actor, Idris Elba is People’s sexiest man alive 2018 joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985 to last year’s pick Blake Shelton.

In the last ten years, only one other man of color has been named Sexiest Man Alive: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Of receiving the honor, Elba joked that "I was like 'Come on, no way. Really?' Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.

When the star is not on set, Elba might be deejaying in Ibiza, kickboxing in Thailand, or designing his own clothing line, not to mention planning his wedding to his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre, 29, a model, to whom he proposed in February.

Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE is currently shooting the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw with former Sexiest Man Alive Dwayne Johnson. “I think everyone should adopt the philosophy that tomorrow is not promised so just go for it today, man. You might as well do it to your heart’s content”said in an interview with People’s magazine.