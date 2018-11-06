Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Idris Elba is the sexiest man alive for 2018

Idris Elba is the second man of colour to be named 'The Sexiest Man Alive'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Idris Elba play

Idris Elba

Beast of No Nation actor, Idris Elba is People’s sexiest man alive 2018 joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985 to last year’s pick Blake Shelton.

In the last ten years, only one other man of color has been named Sexiest Man Alive: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Of receiving the honor, Elba joked that "I was like 'Come on, no way. Really?' Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.

READ ALSO:My fame came too quickly - Kwesi Arthur

 

When the star is not on set, Elba might be deejaying in Ibiza, kickboxing in Thailand, or designing his own clothing line, not to mention planning his wedding to his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre, 29, a model, to whom he proposed in February.

 Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE is currently shooting the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw with former Sexiest Man Alive Dwayne Johnson. “I think everyone should adopt the philosophy that tomorrow is not promised so just go for it today, man. You might as well do it to your heart’s content”said in an interview with People’s magazine.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rosemond Brown Wins Most Promising Actress At Ghana-Naija Awards Rosemond Brown Wins Most Promising Actress At Ghana-Naija Awards
My fame came too quickly - Kwesi Arthur My fame came too quickly - Kwesi Arthur
Fix potholes on Tema motorway – Stonebwoy urges Gov't Fix potholes on Tema motorway – Stonebwoy urges Gov't
Sister derby denounces her ‘AMG Babe’ title Sister derby denounces her ‘AMG Babe’ title
This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make your day This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make your day
Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charles Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charles

Recommended Videos

Adane Best accuses Kuami Eugene of ‘stealing’ lines from his song Adane Best accuses Kuami Eugene of ‘stealing’ lines from his song
Stop giving the whites special treatment – Fuse ODG Stop giving the whites special treatment – Fuse ODG
Delay interviews Kwesi Arthur Delay interviews Kwesi Arthur



Top Articles

1 Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at weddingbullet
2 This video of Fella Makafui and Medikal cooking together is goldbullet
3 Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implantsbullet
4 In photos: 6 times Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancybullet
5 Princess Shyngle shades Essien's wife over divorce rumoursbullet
6 Photos: Captain Planet sheds tears after losing his dog Milesbullet
7 Meet Will Smith's Ghanaian look alike,Tony Prince Tometybullet
8 This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make...bullet
9 Counsellor Lutherodt nearly ‘lynched’ for saying it is...bullet
10 Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charlesbullet

Related Articles

Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charles
Rosemond Brown Wins Most Promising Actress At Ghana-Naija Awards
I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthur
Photos: Captain Planet sheds tears after losing his dog Miles
This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make your day
My fame came too quickly - Kwesi Arthur

Top Videos

1 I’ve not dated before but I am not a virgin – Kwesi Arthurbullet
2 Watch Yvonne Nelson celebrating daughter's first birthdaybullet
3 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
4 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
8 EBONYbullet
9 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany...bullet
10 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures -...bullet

Celebrities

Kwesi Arthur
I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthur
Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children
Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children (Photo)
International model, Victoria Michaels is a year older today.
International model, Victoria Michaels glows in birthday photos
I’ve not dated before but I am not a virgin – Kwesi Arthur
X
Advertisement