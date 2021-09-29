‘I’ll buy bulletproof and commando dress’ - Shatta Wale reacts to doom prophecy

Reacting to the prophecy, the “Ayoo” hitmaker took to Twitter to say he would protect himself with a bulletproof vest to thwart the prophecy. He further accused 3 Music Awards’ founder Sadiq of planning his assassination.

“Ok I hear, I will buy bullet proof and commando dress... thank you for seeing that Sadik want to shoot me in October,” he tweeted.

He later dropped another tweet, calling Jesus Ahoufe a liar and saying the spiritual real doesn’t come with prophecies but rather secrecy.

“The spiritual realm doesn’t come with prophecies, it’s secrecy. Don’t let any man lie to you. No pastor has been there before and am yet to meet one, they all doing Marketing. Very fucken country,” he fired.

Jesus Ahuofe, who the founder and leader of NewLife Kingdom Chapel International, dished out this doom prophecy during an interview on Accra FM.

He likened Shatta Wale’s doom prophesy to the death of South African reggae star, Lucky Dube, who was shot dead in the Johannesburg suburb of Rosettenville on the evening of October 18, 2007.

“On October 18, 2021, a big calamity will befall Ghana,” he claimed. “Ghanaians should pray for our musicians, especially dancehall music performers. I saw in my vision that one had lost his life.”

“Similar case occurred on October 18, 2007, in South Africa (Lucky Dube), and the same thing is going to happen in Ghana. The person is a popular dancehall artiste in Ghana.”

On how the incident would occur, he claimed that: “In the spiritual realm, I saw that he was attacked by armed robbers and was shot dead.”

He mentioned the first name of Shatta Wale and warned that he should seek the face of God otherwise he can’t escape his untimely death.