‘Shatta Wale will be shot dead on October 18’ - Prophet claims

He dished out this doom prophecy during an interview on Accra FM on Tuesday, September 28.

He likened Shatta Wale’s doom prophesy to the death of South African reggae star, Lucky Dube, who was shot dead in the Johannesburg suburb of Rosettenville on the evening of October 18, 2007.

“On October 18, 2021, a big calamity will befall Ghana,” he claimed. “Ghanaians should pray for our musicians, especially dancehall music performers. I saw in my vision that one had lost his life.”

“Similar case occurred on October 18, 2007, in South Africa (Lucky Dube), and the same thing is going to happen in Ghana. The person is a popular dancehall artiste in Ghana.”

On how the incident would occur, he claimed that: “In the spiritual realm, I saw that he was attacked by armed robbers and was shot dead.”

He mentioned the first name of Shatta Wale and warned that he should seek the face of God otherwise he can’t escape his untimely death.

“He needs to consult a man of God to pray and redeem him. I saw this while praying, but in Ghana, when you prophesy, you will be attacked. His first name is Charles [referring to Shatta Wale]. He should pray seriously because, on October 18, 2021, he will lose his life. He should seek the face of God through a powerful preacher.”

Jesus Ahuofe was condemned by social media users for making such a ‘reckless prophecy.’