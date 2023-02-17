I’ll never have kids until I marry – Nikki Samonas

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Nikki Samonas emphatically stated that she is not in a hurry to give birth even though she is getting older.

When asked whether she was concerned that her biological clock was running out, she replied “Don’t get me wrong.” Although I would dearly love to have a husband and kids, everything must go my way. My life is up to me, so the clock can go on forever.

She made it clear that she’s not under any pressure to give birth because that decision is her sole responsibility.

Nikki said, “Pressure comes from everywhere in life, including at work,” when asked if she felt pressure from her friends and relatives to start a family before it was too late. The key is in how you respond to it.

When asked what she would do if she ultimately got married but was unable to have children, Nikki replied, “The question is if.” Other options include adoption, IVF, and surrogacy. I can consider each of these choices.

Asked about her opinion on celebrities having kids out of wedlock, she responded;

“You know most of us are used to being independent. I think that is what has influenced their decisions to be on their own and live their lives.

“I am sure they are probably also open to having a family but knowing that it has to wait, some of them just want to have their kids and move on with their lives. I think most celebs want to live their lives with or without support from the opposite sex.”