According to Sarkodie, even though he does not agree with everything Samini has said about him, he’s sorry he feels that way.
I'm sorry that you feel that way - Sarkodie responds to Samini
Following Samini’s claims about Sarkodie's behavior concerning request for features, the rapper has apologised for any hard feelings he may have caused dancehall artiste, Samini.
Speaking on Hitz FM on Tuesday, Sarkodie insisted that utterances must have come from a “certain place” for which reason he would need more details.
He added that he will respond accordingly once he understands the full facts of the matter from Samini himself.
“If you call me and I tell you to take your time, you don’t understand. But it’s all good, him feeling like that I don’t have any control over that, but I can only say sorry to how he feels not necessarily because I agree with everything he is saying but that’s how he feels, my mind is really not on the things he is talking about and to make some things clear, I said it in the beginning I treat things differently from how people will treat things…”
“…I wont call it pain because I don’t really care because that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen to you, everybody has something happening to them so I get it. He has expressed, if you want to take people to court and say Sarkodie does things for me quick, you will have a thousand people who will also say it, some people will also say, I don’t do things quickly, you understand, I told Bulldog, I just recorded not because the music is not good, you could hear a song that is so good but maybe you don’t hear yourself and you are trying to find the pocket in the song and one day you do it and some songs they send to you like 2 seconds, probably, if I send you a song and you really loved it that moment, you did it.
I didn’t figure it out, I’m not talking about him, it could happen as in general so to my brother I’ll just definitely say sorry for how he feels, not endorsing the fact that everything he is saying is what I believe in and think it’s the truth but if he says he feels like that then I am sorry” he added.
Earlier dancehall musician, Samini called out his colleague Sarkodie for been ungrateful', 'disrespectful and fake after a Twitter user had asked Samini if there was ever a chance of him hitting the studio with Sarkodie again.
According to Samini, he is no longer has intentions of working with rapper Sarkodie on a song following the disrespect from his colleague.
