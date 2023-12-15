'It doesn't befit me’ – M.anifest explains why he wouldn’t engage in a publicity stunt

He noted that the brand that he has made efforts to build cannot be associated with such actions because it doesn't speak well about his personality.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM , M.anifest explained why he would never engage in publicity stunts as an artiste to gain public attention.

He indicated that there are instances where his tweets have ended up on various media platforms which means he is recognized enough.

“No, I have never engaged in a publicity stunt before because it does not befit me, not at all. It would be a travesty if I did that. So let me put it like this, a lot of my tweets have ended up on news channels, so that means sometimes the things I say are interesting.

"So why would I figure out a stunt? Sometimes being yourself is the best publicity that you need. What is publicity if it does not add value? Publicity stunt wreaks desperation, eager for public attention and nothing of value,” he said.