It's not good to have multiple women, I did it when I was young - Kennedy Agyapong

Selorm Tali

Despite having 22 children from 12 women, Kennedy Agyapong advises the youth against having multiple partners.

The Asin Central MP shared this piece of advice after he shot down a proposal from a lady. During Ken's interview on Starr FM with Bola Ray, a listener opted to be his girlfriend but the lawmaker declined.

Kennedy Agyapong is a maverick indeed; I have had a different perception and mindset about him. I think that people just provoke him because he is a very sweet man. I would like to be his girlfriend,” the message read.

In response, Ken who smiled over the text said “Eiii! now I am weak.” According to the father of 22 children from 12 women, he has gone past the period of entertaining and inviting more mistresses into his life.

You see, where I am today, I don’t need any woman again. What I need to do is to effect change in people’s lives in this country,” he said.

Mr. Agyapong also seized the moment to advise men against keeping multiple partners. “I won't advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through. I did it when I was young, looking back, I am advising my kids now not to do such things. Although my joy is in the kids, the problems are a lot,” je said.

