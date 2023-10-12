It's not good to have multiple women, I did it when I was young - Kennedy Agyapong

“Kennedy Agyapong is a maverick indeed; I have had a different perception and mindset about him. I think that people just provoke him because he is a very sweet man. I would like to be his girlfriend,” the message read.

Pulse Ghana

In response, Ken who smiled over the text said “Eiii! now I am weak.” According to the father of 22 children from 12 women, he has gone past the period of entertaining and inviting more mistresses into his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You see, where I am today, I don’t need any woman again. What I need to do is to effect change in people’s lives in this country,” he said.