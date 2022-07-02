RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

“It’s our parents’ money” - Cheddar’s sons take a dig at Ghanaians (Video)

Authors:

Evans Effah

Sons of businessman, Nana Bediako (Chedder), have described persons who talked about their father’s wealth as frustrated.

Cheddar’s son flaunts expensive Richard Mille watch at GIS Prom
Cheddar’s son flaunts expensive Richard Mille watch at GIS Prom

According to the young men who featured prominently in the 2022 prom of Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra, persons who are worried about flaunting the wealth of their parents are frustrated by the e-levy.

Recommended articles

The boys said this in an interview with a young video blogger. They opined that they see nothing wrong with flaunting their parent’s possessions because, according to them, the properties were acquired through hard work.

It’s our parents’ money, they have worked hard for it, so they can decide what to do with it.”

See video below;

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KKD shares regrets from broken marriage; says 'I go to UK weekends to make love to her'

KKD emceeing an event

‘Jehovah see house’ - Nollywood actress in shock as she tours Jackie Appiah’s mansion

Luchy Donald in Jackie Appiah’s mansion

Cheddar’s son flaunts expensive Richard Mille watch at GIS Prom

Cheddar’s son flaunts expensive Richard Mille watch at GIS Prom

Jackie Appiah's smart toilet in luxurious mansion reportedly costs $4k each (VIDEO)

Jackie Appiah’s smart toilet in her mansion