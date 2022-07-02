According to the young men who featured prominently in the 2022 prom of Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra, persons who are worried about flaunting the wealth of their parents are frustrated by the e-levy.
“It’s our parents’ money” - Cheddar’s sons take a dig at Ghanaians (Video)
Sons of businessman, Nana Bediako (Chedder), have described persons who talked about their father’s wealth as frustrated.
The boys said this in an interview with a young video blogger. They opined that they see nothing wrong with flaunting their parent’s possessions because, according to them, the properties were acquired through hard work.
“It’s our parents’ money, they have worked hard for it, so they can decide what to do with it.”
