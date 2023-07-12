I’ve enhanced my body; go and tell the world – Salma Mumin says she’s tired of pretending

Finally addressing the rumors, Salma confirmed that she did indeed undergo a surgical procedure to enhance her body. In a lengthy post, she expressed her frustration with those who suggested she should seek a refund from her surgeon.

Pulse Ghana

Salma confidently asserted that she is aware of how her body looks as she sees it every morning in the mirror. She emphasized that she does not need anyone on social media or in her personal life to pass judgment on her appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a long post, Salma wrote;

To all who think I need a refund from my surgeon.

Look I have a mirror, I see my body first thing when i wake up. I know how I look, I don’t need anyone around me or on this app telling me how terrible my body looks. I saw my previous body that yall loved so much yet trolled me over. Till recent times I didn’t even know yall loved it with all your hearts.

Yall called me names upon names but here today telling me that was the most beautiful body yall saw then. That makes you all “hypocrites.

Shame!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

I saw that body and still went for this meaning i love this. If i wake tomorrow and don’t like this one i will change it and there is nothing none of you can do about it! Leave me alone wai. The one pressing it is not complaining neither am i complaining.

I’m addressing it because I have grown out of worrying about your comments about my buttocks. Nothing y'all say gets to me.

Challey if you don’t like it and cant keep mute go hang a transformer or jump into the sea.

This is not an explanation because I don’t owe it to any of you. This is me setting the records straight and putting yall in your places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looks like silence is not golden anymore.

Yes!! I denied it in the beginning but I’m not god to not change my mind on my decisions.so yessss!!! I have enhanced my body, go into the world and spread the news.