According to Mona Gucci who has been trending for saying she attended Massachusetts School of Law, she believes the host conspired with A Plus, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo to embarrass her on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ programme.

In a move to redeem her image and seek revenge, Mona Gucci has launched a verbal attack of wild allegations on Nana Ama McBrown and A Plus but the latter has advised her to end it all in a revealing letter he wrote to her.

"Dear Mona, please, I beg you. Enough is enough!!! Let's channel our energies into productive things. You cannot fight me. The only reason why I'm quiet is because I still like you. Nobody planned anything. It just happened" A Plus wrote.

He continued that "stop the noise and the voicenotes on WhatsApp that your friend bi said I wanted to ch"p her blablabla. That Barbra girl is not telling you the truth dear. If it's the obroni girl called Barbara then I been ch*pn her since 2014. Ask her!!! The last time I was tired so I just press press her small and gave her 500 Ghana. Herh Barbara, e be so you dey? You take my money finish go report me to Mona. Nyame betua wo ka paaa".

In a post shared on Instagram, A Plus also said that "my lady you can't do anything!!! Forget it!!! On Tuesday night when you were talking to that your ex boyfriend I was on the line ooo. When he asked you what you'll drink and you said champagne I was on the line!! I have the recoding. All the boys were listening to you. That was not the only time I've set you up to record you"

The musician turn political activist emphasized that "in the past 7 days, I've recorded you 37 time. Have you forgotten that you went to cook in a house in community 18? Come on dear!! Can't you see that I don't want to fight you? Let's stop this. I'll call @afiaschwarzanegger to stop attacking you. You have won 🏆 the fight. It's ok!!!".