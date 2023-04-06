I've stopped paying tithe to avoid curse; Yaw Dabo explains (WATCH)

The actor explains that he has been lying about his tithe and that could attract him curse.

During an interview with Zion Felix, Yaw Dabo emphasized that believers must uphold Christian teachings in their pursuit of salvation to prevent being cursed by God.

“If you go to church every day and you pay your tithe…If you don’t take care, you might take a curse from paying your tithe, yes you can attract curses by paying your tithe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, I have stopped paying my tithe because I have been lying about it, and for tithe, anytime you lie about your tithe then you are bringing curses upon yourself rather than receiving blessings. And also paying an offering in church for fun is also a curse upon oneself.