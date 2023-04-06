According to the actor, worshiping God comes with understanding the ideologies of the bible before joining the church. Yaw Dabo adds that in order to pay tithe, one must be truthful to God, hence, out of lies, he has to stop paying his tithe.
I've stopped paying tithe to avoid curse; Yaw Dabo explains (WATCH)
Yaw Dabo has revealed that he has stopped paying his tithes to avoid attracting curses from God.
The actor explains that he has been lying about his tithe and that could attract him curse.
During an interview with Zion Felix, Yaw Dabo emphasized that believers must uphold Christian teachings in their pursuit of salvation to prevent being cursed by God.
“If you go to church every day and you pay your tithe…If you don’t take care, you might take a curse from paying your tithe, yes you can attract curses by paying your tithe.
“For me, I have stopped paying my tithe because I have been lying about it, and for tithe, anytime you lie about your tithe then you are bringing curses upon yourself rather than receiving blessings. And also paying an offering in church for fun is also a curse upon oneself.
“Worshipping God is a principle, if you don’t understand you might take curses instead of blessings,” he said. Hear more from him in the video below.
