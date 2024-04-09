ADVERTISEMENT
Ja Rule heads to Ghana for the construction of school building

American rapper Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr., is happily heading to Ghana to make an impact on lives in the West African nation.

The "Mesmerize" rapper announced his trip to Ghana via a social media post. Ja Rule revealed that he will visit Ghana for a charity project that will oversee the construction of a classroom block.

The project is an initiative of Pencils Of Promise, an international NGO that seeks to "bring quality education to kids around the world."

Confirming his trip to Ghana, Ja Rule posted a flyer with information that says "Groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School, Ghana".

Captioning the post, the American rapper wrote "Building towards the future… Ghana see you tomorrow." The post has since sparked excitement among fans of the rapper and other social media users.

Commenting on the post, Joy FM Drive Time presenter, Lexis Bill, wrote "Awesome!!!! Ghana loves you 🇬🇭. Ghana is grateful," with TV Presenter, Blaqueboy adding, "Love from the motherland, welcome back to this side."

The rapper is expected to arrive in the country by Wednesday to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony on April 10 to mark the commencement of the project.

Selorm Tali

