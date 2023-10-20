The question prompted an unexpected response from Jim Iyke, who inquired, "Who is that?" This response has stirred considerable interest among social media users, as Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari were previously at the centre of persistent romantic rumours.
'Who is that?' - Jim Iyke causes big stir as he claims not to know Nadia Buari
Popular Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, caused quite a stir during a podcast interview when asked about his past relationship with renowned Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari.
In the past, Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari were often spotted together at various public events, sparking speculations about a romantic involvement.
Their frequent appearances side by side had fueled gossip columns and social media discussions, with fans eagerly following their every move.
However, the recent podcast interview shed light on the apparent disconnect between the actor and his rumoured former flame, Nadia Buari.
Jim Iyke's response, claiming not to know Nadia Buari, has raised questions about the nature of their past relationship. The actress is now married with four kids.
