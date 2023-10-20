ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Who is that?' - Jim Iyke causes big stir as he claims not to know Nadia Buari

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, caused quite a stir during a podcast interview when asked about his past relationship with renowned Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari.

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari
Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari

The question prompted an unexpected response from Jim Iyke, who inquired, "Who is that?" This response has stirred considerable interest among social media users, as Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari were previously at the centre of persistent romantic rumours.

Recommended articles

In the past, Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari were often spotted together at various public events, sparking speculations about a romantic involvement.

Their frequent appearances side by side had fueled gossip columns and social media discussions, with fans eagerly following their every move.

However, the recent podcast interview shed light on the apparent disconnect between the actor and his rumoured former flame, Nadia Buari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Iyke's response, claiming not to know Nadia Buari, has raised questions about the nature of their past relationship. The actress is now married with four kids.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patricia poku

Patricia Poku Amankwah: 'I am not the richest woman in Ghana'

Shatta Wale and Efia Odo.

Shatta Wale disappointed me - Efia Odo reveals

Black Sherif

This is so cute: Black Sherif impressed as he teaches woman how to speak Twi

Kuami Eugene

'Everyone does it' - Kuami Eugene on song theft accusations