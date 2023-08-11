In a Twitter post, he said "I want to drive from Ghana to South Africa."
John Dumelo declares intention to drive from Ghana to South Africa
Actor cum politician, John Dumelo has declared his intention to drive from Ghana to South Africa.
Recommended articles
His reactions come after Wanderlust Ghana, a group of 13 adventurous Ghanaians embarked on a 10,000KM road trip from Accra to London.
They started the expedition of driving from one continent to the other from Accra on Sunday, July 23, 2023, through Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani to Dormaa and then entered Cote d’Ivoire via Golokrom.
They started the journey as a group of 12 people and are using five different Ghanaian registered vehicles, a Mercedez Benz G-Wagon, two Toyota Landcruisers (V8), Lexus RX 350, and a Ford F150, Raptor.
The number of persons gradually dropped on their drive due to other reasons, however, the historic journey continued with the others on board.
The group averagely drove about 800km to 900km in a day.
The adventurous group made it to Monaco by Friday, August 4, 2023, having moved through five African countries, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, and entered Europe by ferry on the Mediterranean to Algeciras in Spain, before driving to Barcelona via Valencia.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh