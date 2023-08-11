John Dumelo declares intention to drive from Ghana to South Africa

His reactions come after Wanderlust Ghana, a group of 13 adventurous Ghanaians embarked on a 10,000KM road trip from Accra to London.

They started the expedition of driving from one continent to the other from Accra on Sunday, July 23, 2023, through Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani to Dormaa and then entered Cote d’Ivoire via Golokrom.

ADVERTISEMENT

They started the journey as a group of 12 people and are using five different Ghanaian registered vehicles, a Mercedez Benz G-Wagon, two Toyota Landcruisers (V8), Lexus RX 350, and a Ford F150, Raptor.

The number of persons gradually dropped on their drive due to other reasons, however, the historic journey continued with the others on board.

The group averagely drove about 800km to 900km in a day.