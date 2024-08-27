John Dumelo provides free water for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents

Upon receiving the calls in the early hours of Tuesday, 27th August 2024, John Dumelo immediately stepped in, significantly alleviating the dire situation.

In a video shared on social media, a KIA truck loaded with water tanks was parked in the area, with the constituents bringing pans, buckets, and barrels to fetch the water to their homes.

Sharing the video on his social media pages, John Dumelo wrote, "I had a call at 4:30 am from Okponglo that they had no water and they needed my help… I responded. #idey4u #thenextMp."

Before this, John Dumelo, in a brief interview with pulse.com.gh yesterday, disclosed that he had been actively involved in communal services to campaign. However, he added that he does not post most of them.

"I still doclean-up exercise; I mean, I still provide an absolutely free bus for Legon students or the university students or community students in Ayawaso. It's just that because we do it so much, I don't post so much,h but on the grounds, the people know that we are definitely working," he said.

He continued, "If you are asking if I am not braiding hair and pounding fufu, I still do that, but I don't post." Explaining why politicians do this, he said "sometimes when you go to the people that is what they want you to do and can't say you won't do it."

John Dumelo is contesting as the Member of Parliament candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress. He contested against Lydia Alhassan of the NPP in the 2020 elections but lost with about 2000 votes.