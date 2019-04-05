The actor met with ladies from the Volta hall to share meals like oat, koko and bread, cheese and apples.

Dumelo took to Twitter to share a photo of his adventure, saying he personally prepared breakfast for students of the all-female hall.

“I prepared breakfast for the ladies of Volta hall this morning as part of their hall week celebrations. We had oats, Koko, bread, cheese, apples, grapes etc. Thanks for having me over ladies…,” he wrote.

Majority of the female students were grateful for his gesture and replied his tweet with words of gratitude.

“Thanks for the breakfast John,” one of the students wrote.

Another added: “Someone please tell J. Melo, I really wanted to hug him today. I was super excited and I couldn't help the tears as they flowed from my eyes @johndumelo1 please respond when you see this.”

Meanwhile, actress Yvonne Nelson who was monitoring proceedings on Twitter also commended Dumelo.

“Great job John!” the star actress wrote.