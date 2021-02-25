His death which occurred today (February 25, 2021) took everyone by surprise and some people are still finding it difficult to believe.

While his family haven’t issued any official statement, some celebrities who worked with him have reacted to his death on social media.

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo said: “Bob Pixel.....we never had the chance to go on our road trip together with our drones and cameras. Rest Well dear friend. Till we meet again.”

“Wow can't believe we lost a legend like Bob Pixel...the first photographer in Ghana Flag of Ghana I did a photoshoot with and I went back many times coz he was just too epic and world class with it! Thank you for gracing the earth with your presence..your legacy lives on...RIP Bob Pixel,” Afrobeats star Fuse ODG tweeted.

Sister Derby wrote: “Rest well Uncle Bob Pixel. Legend.”

Rapper Kojo-Cue tweeted: “This can't be life. RIP Bob Pixel.”

Radio presenter Lixis Bill tweeted: “Rest In Peace Bob Pixel! You are a LEGEND!”

Giovanni Caleb, another radio presenter, also tweeted: “God help us LOVE more & number our days. R.I.P sir Bob Pixel.”

Actress Yvonne Nelson shared a blank photo on her Instagram page with the caption: “F**K COVID”. This may suggest that Bob Pixel died of Covid-19.

Rapper M.anifest said: “No smiles left.”