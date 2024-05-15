John Mahama's son bought Benz bus worth more than GH300K for my school - LilWin

LilWin expressed his gratitude, sharing details of this philanthropic effort. "Following my interview about our school bus issues, Mahama's son kindly bought us a new Benz bus valued at over GH¢300,000," LilWin stated.

Lilwin Pulse Ghana

It is however unclear which of the Mahama sons bought the bus for LilWin's school.

He mentioned that although Mahama preferred to keep this donation private, the significance of the gesture inspired him to share it publicly to motivate others to undertake similar acts of generosity.

This support was part of broader assistance provided by the Mahama family. LilWin also recounted a notable interaction with the former president himself, who purchased 200 tickets for the premiere of his upcoming movie to ensure access for those who could not afford it.

Reflecting on this, LilWin in the video below shared that "I was surprised by a call from Mahama around midnight. He was concerned my film might be politically charged, but after I explained, he supported it. He bought 200 tickets and suggested I give them away. He also mentioned he'd try to attend the premiere if possible."

The premiere of LilWin’s movie, 'A Country Called Ghana', is scheduled for Friday, May 17, at the National Theatre, and will continue until May 25, 2024, at KNUST in Kumasi.

