The actress, of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent, has confessed to ever stealing her friend’s man. The film producer who is also an author made this known in a QnA challenge she took on TikTok, the social app for making short videos which a lot of celebrities are jumping on.

In a challenge on the app, the actress who broke up with her boyfriend for cheating on her, was asked to put a finger down for certain things she had done in the past and upon being asked if she has ever taken the man of a friend, she honestly put her finger down. The mother of one, as well dropped a finger when she was asked if her body count is more than 3.

Iceberg Slim has yet again explained why he cheated on his former girlfriend, Juliet Ibrahim. [Instagram/IamIcebegSlim]

Pulse.com.gh has earlier reported on how the Chinese app has seen the likes Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson, Sandra Ankobiah, Becca among others, doing things fans will rarely see them do by way of entertaining them whilst they stay at home.

Juliet Ibrahim is one of Ghana’s biggest movie exports with several International awards to her credit and last year she published the book “A Toast To Life” as an author. Bringing her fun to the TikTok vibe, she decided to share with fans certain things they may not have known about her.

Watch the video below.