Kanye West, Drake, others spotted at Virgil Abloh's funeral (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

On Monday, December 7, 2021, a private funeral was held for the late Virgil Abloh, a Ghanaian – American fashion designer and entrepreneur, at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in New York.

Virgil Abloh buried

The funeral was attended by many stars in the American creative space and theatrical works.

His family and close associates were present at the funeral.

The likes of Kanye West, Tyler, Vic Mensah, Asap Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Drake, Frank Ocean, Jerry Lorenzo, Rihanna, Don C, Kendall Jenner were all at the funeral procession of Virgil Abloh to pay their last respect to the fallen hero.

Virgil Abloh died on November 28th, 2021 after battling cancer. He was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and the CEO of Off-White.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

