However, it doesn't look so again as 7 children of the affluent Ghanaian politician have shown up on social media, flaunting their beauty, sisterhood and sharing part of their lifestyle with the public.

Accordingly, one of the daughters of the Assin Central MP, Yvonne Agyapong, who is 16 years of age, has introduced herself to her social media followers by sharing 10 interesting facts about her.

Kennedy Agyapong

In a post sighted by pulse.com.gh, She wrote: "Hi, everyone! My name’s Yvonne (the youngest of the 7), I’m 16 but soon to be 17! So here are 10 things to know about me:

1. I love to read, write, draw, photograph people, and listen to music in my free time.

2. I’m the biggest movie fan in the world! I absolutely love watching movies all day every day while I work.

Yvonne Agyapong

3. I started school at one year old.

4. I’ve been the top of my class since the fourth grade.

5. I’m a forensics champion in the categories Declamation and Original Oratory.

6. I am a book collector and own over 220 books.

7. I am a perfectionist!

Yvonne Agyapong

8. I love, love, love fashion! Always have to dressed to impress!

9. I never lose an argument. I hate to lose at anything in general.

10. I am terrible at any and all sports, so I won’t be playing for the Black Stars anytime soon!

So glad to share a little bit about myself with you guys!