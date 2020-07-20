Speaking during an interview on YFM, he said: “We are so partisan and polarized that if you are a comedian, you want to do some amazing funny joke on Akufo-Addo, they will brand you as NDC sympathizer, look at what OB went through because he cracked a joke about Mahama".

Whilst making his submission with Rev Erskine, the host of the show, the veteran Ghanaian satirist and comedian concluded that Ghanaians have lost their sense of humour to politics.

According to KSM Show host things weren’t like this back in the days as he referenced how then-President Rawlings and his wife were once at his ‘Politically Incorrect” comedy show yet, he cracked a joke about him without fear.

(Left to right) John Rawlings, Nana Konadu, Dr Ezenator Rawlings

“JJ was in the house and I gave it to JJ and they were all cheering including himself,” he said and continued that “we have become too partisan … we have lost our sense of humour, I can’t crack a joke about the President," he said.

Hear more from him in the video below