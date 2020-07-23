KSM based his comment on how Prophets who claim to be speaking for the same God prophesy contradicting things. Citing an example, he said, "the same God that you all pray to has told some people that Mahama will win and the same God has told others Nana Addo will win".

Speaking to his targeted Prophets, he continued that " is God playing games with you? I don't think so, I think you are liars and I will say it. Ever since I've been born into this world, I'll be 64 soon, I haven't seen one genuine prophet in my life".

READ ALSO: Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar shows off 24-carat gold plated iPhone

However, in a conversation with Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah, KSM added that "I am not saying there's no genuine prophet, I am saying that I have not encountered any genuine before".

KSM

The host of The KSM Show also stated that the Coronavirus outbreak has exposed all these fake prophets because they never saw it coming. Hear more from him in the video below.