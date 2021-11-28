The singer is captured sitting at the cafeteria of the stadium having launch before the game. He was clothed in a hoodie and donning his usual black shades.
Kuami Eugene in the UK to watch Daniel Amartey’s Leicester City vs Watford game
Ghanaian singer cum producer Eugene Marfo, known on stage as Kuami Eugene, is at the King Power stadium in England to watch Leicester’s game against Watford.
He has already purchased tickets to the King Power stadium and taken hold of the team lineups.
As per him, he is at the game venue to support his African brothers.
Kuami Eugene tweeted “ Supporting My African Brothers.” On November 28th, 2021.
Indeed there are some African players in the squad of both Leicester City and Watford.
Leicester City has Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey who is a regular starter, Kelechi Iheamacho, Wilfred Ndidi, and Patson Daka.
For Watford, the likes of Ishmael Sarr and Kwadwo Baah are all African players aside from the players who have African descent but play for different countries.
In the wake of song theft allegations against Kuami Eugene, some trolls are taking advantage of it to dirty the “Angela” hitmaker.
For instance, King K is telling Kuami not to sample the words of popular British commentator Peter Drury for his songs.
“Gud one bh make u no go steal Peter Drury ein commentary come put for ur song inside.... We love u😭😢”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh