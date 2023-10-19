I want to set an example with him – Kuami Eugene on his copyright issues with Mr Drew

Kuami Eugene revealed that the collaboration was initiated through discussions between their respective management teams.

However, Mr Drew released the song without his knowledge, prompting Kuami Eugene to take action. He is now insisting on receiving 50 percent of the song's royalties, as he believes he deserves it.

“The software saved all the details of the song and it was 2020. I did it Highlife and Afrobeat but now he has added touches of Amapiano. I won’t blame him in any way, but my only problem was you cannot ship something to Ghana with someone and say we are selling on Sunday, only for you to sell on Saturday without communicating,” he told host Jerry Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His management has also denied knowing about it. If I had not expressed myself, he wouldn’t have said a word. Technically I own 50 per cent of that song and he ignored me. He is older than me but I am not little” he fumed.

Kuami Eugene said he has forgiven some industry players in the past, but with Mr Drew, he has to set an example out of him to prevent potential cases in the future.

“Some people have done the same thing to me and I left it to God. Those people they are seniors in the game and I couldn’t argue with them. I am still young and can’t fight about anything [but] I think I need to set an example with Drew,” he said