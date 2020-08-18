Kuami, 23, took everyone – including his numerous crushes – by surprise when he took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the welcoming of his first child.

According to him, the baby is a girl, and he added a hashtag that suggests that she would be called ‘Kimbelly’.

Kuami Eugene shared a video holding his baby girl and surrounded by two women in white dresses, and accompanied with the caption: “It’s A Blessing How Every Gate Is Opening For Me This Year 🙏🏾 Little Princess Is A Week Old Today ❤️ #OpenGate #Kimbelly.”

The Lynx Entertainment signee can now be addressed as a ‘daddy’.

Watch his surprise announcement on his official Instagram page below.