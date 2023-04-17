Kuami Eugene will conquer the world with his music – Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba called in on his DL FM while Kuami Eugene was being interviewed recently, and heaped praises on the “Rockstar.”

When the host referred to him [Daddy Lumba] as the “Greatest legend of all time,” he said;

“I’ve left it in the hands of Kuami Eugene.”

Daddy Lumba went head to pray for Kuami Eugene.

“May God bless you and enlarge your territory, and may God make your dreams come through. The way you have started, I know one day you can conquer the whole world with your music,” he added.

Daddy Lumba also assured Kuami Eugene that he will invite him soon to his home, so they can work on some music for Ghanaians.