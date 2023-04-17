ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kuami Eugene will conquer the world with his music – Daddy Lumba

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian veteran musician called Daddy Lumba, has revealed that Kuami Eugene has the potential to be one of the most excellent musicians in the country's history

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene

According to Daddy Lumba, who has outmost admiration for the young star, he has a unique talent and will conquer the world soon enough with his talent.

Recommended articles

Daddy Lumba called in on his DL FM while Kuami Eugene was being interviewed recently, and heaped praises on the “Rockstar.”

When the host referred to him [Daddy Lumba] as the “Greatest legend of all time,” he said;

“I’ve left it in the hands of Kuami Eugene.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Daddy Lumba went head to pray for Kuami Eugene.

“May God bless you and enlarge your territory, and may God make your dreams come through. The way you have started, I know one day you can conquer the whole world with your music,” he added.

Daddy Lumba also assured Kuami Eugene that he will invite him soon to his home, so they can work on some music for Ghanaians.

Watch video below;

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher that reportedly costs over GH900k [Watch]

Hajia Bintu breaks silence on backlash over 'Kayamata' advert with an apology

Hajia Bintu breaks silence on backlash over 'kayan mata' advert with apology

KIDI

KiDi returns to social media, breaks silence on his health rumour

KOD and Ambolley

I fed him, promoted him for 30 years; KOD hits back at Ambolley