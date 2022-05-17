RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kumawood actor: Osei Tutu dies aged 51

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

A popular Kumawood actor, Osei Tutu, has died. He was 51 years old.

Osei Tutu
Osei Tutu

The actor is reported to have died today, May 17, 2022, after a short illness.

Recommended articles

The news about his sudden demise was communicated by fellow Kumawood actors and industry players.

Born on May 12, 1971, Osei Tutu started his acting career in the early 2000s. He became very popular through the movies he starred in. Affectionately called Tutu, the lively actor starred in several movies alongside heavyweights like Agya Koo, Kyeiwaa, Emelia Brobbey and several others.

He tried to become a rapper in 2010 but could not make a meaningful imprint.

He owned a shop at Kantamanto, Accra.

He was happily married.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reacts to Kendrick Lamar's visit to Ghana

Jack Dorsey

Fans wowed with Dr Louisa's curves and dance moves as she turns bridesmaid (WATCH)

Dr Louisa

‘Fame means nothing to this man’ – Ghanaians react as Kendrick Lamar plays football at Jamestown

Kendrick Lamar

'Papa no' helped me to build my East Legon house – Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye