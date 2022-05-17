The actor is reported to have died today, May 17, 2022, after a short illness.
Kumawood actor: Osei Tutu dies aged 51
A popular Kumawood actor, Osei Tutu, has died. He was 51 years old.
Recommended articles
The news about his sudden demise was communicated by fellow Kumawood actors and industry players.
Born on May 12, 1971, Osei Tutu started his acting career in the early 2000s. He became very popular through the movies he starred in. Affectionately called Tutu, the lively actor starred in several movies alongside heavyweights like Agya Koo, Kyeiwaa, Emelia Brobbey and several others.
He tried to become a rapper in 2010 but could not make a meaningful imprint.
He owned a shop at Kantamanto, Accra.
He was happily married.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh