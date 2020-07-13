He made this statement after Funny Face and Lil Win clashed in a near-brawl incident during a live interview on Nana Ama McBrown’s “United Showbiz” programme over the weekend.

Funny Face, who was invited onto the set midway through the interview, attempted to beat up Lil Win, but due to the smart intervention of Shatta Wale’s manager, Bulldog, and the production crew, the two were separated.

They later smoked the peace pipe on the show; hugged each other and called for calmness among their fans.

Reacting to this, Kwaw Manu issued a strong warning – though on a lighter note – and threatened to beat them up if they rekindle their beef.

The “Aggressive Interview” show host made this statement in a video he shared on his Instagram page on Sunday.

