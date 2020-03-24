Reacting to the news, the Ghanaian rapper, who was jailed in 2015 for smoking wee, commended the government for the move and extended a warning to the Ghana Police service not to bother him with marijuana cases should they find any on him again.

Kwaw Kese in a video seen by pulse.com.gh declared himself sick and emphasised that he will now be smoking for health purposes. “Right now the tampi has been legalized for medicinal use so from today going I am sick, Ghana Police I am sickler and Nana Addo said I can smoke all the time … so I am smoking for health issue” he said.

The ex-convict further called on the government to now decriminalised the possession and smoking cannabis in Ghana after lauding Nana Addo for what he describes as the best thing his government has ever done. Watch the video below to hear more from him.