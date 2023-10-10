Kwesi Arthur makes a U-turn, apologises for dissing Bigg Homie Flee in 'Pain Interlude'

He had featured as the intro voice for Kwesi Arthur’s hit track, “Grind Day”, as well as designed merchandise for Kwesi Arthur’s first New York show.

In an X post, Monday, October 9, 2023, rapper Arthur said sorry to "Homie Flee for the lyrics" in one of his latest songs called "Pain Interlude".

Arthur took responsibility for the release of the song, which he appears to confirm was a diss record targeted at Bigg Homie Flee, also a Hiphop/Hiplife artiste.

“I want to apologise to Kojo aka Homie Flee for the lyrics in Pain Interlude which was released earlier this year by myself. I hope this message finds you well. #alllove” he posted.

The surprising apology sent the Drama hitmaker's name into the trending table on X (Twitter).

On March 3, 2023, Pain Interlude was released by Kwesi Arthur. The blood-red cover art also showed an avatar of the rapper bruised, battered and stabbed in the back, with the knife stuck in his flesh.

Kwesi Arthur had by this time cut off his famous dreadlocks, just as he had cut ties with the team at Ground Up, Chale.

In the song, he mentioned a "big homie" who had turned into "a bit*h homie". This was taken to be a jab at Homie Flee, as seemingly confirmed by his X post, Monday.

Kwesi further lamented on the song that his “friends turned into foes,” and in fact, while he thought "look out for your brother [was the] code," what the fellow rather did was to "break the code".

In the official music video for the song, entirely shot in black and white, Arthur was seen in a fierce fight with an opponent in a boxing ring. Even though he fell a couple of times, eventually, his hand was lifted as victor and the title belt hand over to him.