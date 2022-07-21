Legalise weed, it makes musicians more energetic - Amakye Dede (VIDEO)

"I have tried it before, I didn't like it like it," he said.

Asked if he thinks it should be legalised in Ghana, Amakye Dede added, "like it will be better, now in America and parts of Germany and Amsterdam, they have legalised it and are earning money from it".

"So if somebody tells you Ghana should legalise weed I don't it's a problem," he added. According to the 'Yenfa Nto Woso' singer, he sees nothing wrong with people who smoke marijuana.

"No if you smoke weed you are a bad person," he said. Asked if he would musicians to smoke weed he said "yes" explaining what it will do for them, he added that "it is extra energetic".