RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Legalise weed, it makes musicians more energetic - Amakye Dede (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Abrantee Amakye Dede has added his voice to the number of Ghanaians who are calling for the legalisation of marijuana use in the country.

Abrantee Amakye Dede
Abrantee Amakye Dede

The iconic Ghanaian Highlife legend, during an interview on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah, said he had tried weed before but he didn't like it. However, Amakye Dede says it would be better if Ghana legalises it because other countries are making money from it.

Recommended articles

"I have tried it before, I didn't like it like it," he said.

Asked if he thinks it should be legalised in Ghana, Amakye Dede added, "like it will be better, now in America and parts of Germany and Amsterdam, they have legalised it and are earning money from it".

Amakye Dede honored with key to the city of Worcester
Amakye Dede honored with key to the city of Worcester ece-auto-gen

"So if somebody tells you Ghana should legalise weed I don't it's a problem," he added. According to the 'Yenfa Nto Woso' singer, he sees nothing wrong with people who smoke marijuana.

"No if you smoke weed you are a bad person," he said. Asked if he would musicians to smoke weed he said "yes" explaining what it will do for them, he added that "it is extra energetic".

Hear more from him in the video below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wild video of Farida Mahama twerking surfaces online; netizens react (WATCH)

Farida Mahama twerking

Ada Ameh is dead

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May recounts how she fell into depression after he married 2nd wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

'The nitwits are back at it' - Van Vicker trashes report that claimed he is dead

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker [Instagram/iam_vanvicker]