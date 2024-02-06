He's not the first man to cheat on his wife - LilWin's wife rubbishes 'evidence'

The post read, “Life in USA as a single mother taking care of three kids all by myself and working at the same time. May God bless my hustle.”

The post, particularly the part where she labeled herself as a ‘single mother’ has since played on the senses of netizens who have wondered why she will refer to herself as such when she is known to be married.

Others have also wondered if she is trying to conceal some dire marital issues.

However, a netizen, who claims to have proof backing the assertion that LilWin’s infidelity is breaking their marriage apart, triggered what has been described as an interesting response from the actor’s wife.

In a now-deleted post, the TikTok user threatened to expose all that is happening in her marriage and she responded, “Bring whatever you have, he is not the first person cheating on his wife.”

She also gave a tease response to another netizen, who accused her of suffering the consequences of snatching LilWin from his ex-wife and keeping her two kids.